Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Buys 446,234 Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,201,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446,234 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bankshares makes up approximately 1.4% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 1.18% of Eastern Bankshares worth $42,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,505,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,134,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,720,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000.

NASDAQ:EBC opened at $22.20 on Friday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $22.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%.

EBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eastern Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

