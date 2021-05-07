Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Buys 67,977 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,977 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.41% of Covetrus worth $16,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Covetrus by 326.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 42,690 shares during the period. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC grew its position in Covetrus by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 33,676,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,872,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246,585 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Covetrus by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 360,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,364,000 after buying an additional 56,034 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,139,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in Covetrus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $862,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Covetrus news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $81,312.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,809.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Ellis sold 15,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $464,352.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at $83,534.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,258 shares of company stock worth $1,339,401. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVET opened at $30.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -53.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Covetrus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $40.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.78.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

