Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Buys Shares of 277,154 TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 277,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,359,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.20% of TG Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TGTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $39.85 on Friday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151,798.69% and a negative return on equity of 223.96%. On average, research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

TG Therapeutics Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.