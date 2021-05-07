Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Decreases Stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lessened its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,487,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 232,854 shares during the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions comprises 1.3% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 1.20% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $40,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 20.3% during the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 10,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 464,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,661,000 after buying an additional 44,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 26,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $46,342.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 9,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $273,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,232 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,257 over the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Noble Financial upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.30.

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $26.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.47. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $34.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 668.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

