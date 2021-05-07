Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Grows Stock Holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,700 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.56% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $19,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMC. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 1,038.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $145,367.14. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $65.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.49, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.93 and a 200-day moving average of $56.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $66.38.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is 8.39%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AIMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

