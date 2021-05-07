Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Grows Stock Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 362,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,500 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.73% of Super Micro Computer worth $14,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 14.6% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 335,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,088,000 after acquiring an additional 42,650 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at $78,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

SMCI opened at $36.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.32. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $40.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 7,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total transaction of $315,611.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,195 shares in the company, valued at $6,342,120.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 61,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $2,414,921.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,648,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,036,952.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,509 shares of company stock worth $8,900,715 over the last three months. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

