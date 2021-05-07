Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $14.36 Million Stock Holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,951 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,315 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.39% of Stamps.com worth $14,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Stamps.com in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 5,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Stamps.com during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

Shares of Stamps.com stock opened at $192.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.89. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.19 and a 1 year high of $325.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.40.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 11,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,333,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.