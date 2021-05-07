Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $14.81 Million Stock Holdings in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lowered its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 119,848 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.41% of ChemoCentryx worth $14,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCXI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the third quarter worth approximately $423,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 36.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 195.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 26,587 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 42.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 205,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after purchasing an additional 18,751 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on CCXI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded ChemoCentryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $84.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.22.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 33,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total transaction of $2,264,485.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 91,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,243,758.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $77,066.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,439,217.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,474 shares of company stock worth $3,361,264 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

CCXI opened at $27.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.03 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 10.12. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $70.29.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChemoCentryx Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

