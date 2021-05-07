Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $16.36 Million Stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 5,046.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 801,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786,047 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.67% of Cinemark worth $16,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNK. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its position in Cinemark by 1,456.4% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 7,212,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749,100 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cinemark by 10,427.2% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,656,000 after buying an additional 3,280,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at $26,030,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at $20,778,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1,362.5% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 815,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,648,000 after purchasing an additional 759,885 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cinemark from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

NYSE:CNK opened at $20.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.35. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.57). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $299,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,128,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

