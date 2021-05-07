Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $22.75 Million Holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 645,801 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 73,975 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 1.84% of Model N worth $22,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Model N by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Model N by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Model N in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Model N in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Model N alerts:

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $37.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -92.59 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.96 and its 200-day moving average is $37.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Model N, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Model N had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $42.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Model N news, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 3,489 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $139,769.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,192.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,823 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $452,293.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,942,515.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,816 shares of company stock worth $1,174,160 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN).

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.