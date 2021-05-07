Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $23.61 Million Stock Holdings in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,640 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 1.12% of MediaAlpha worth $23,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth about $2,590,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,349,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,099,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,451,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on MediaAlpha from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

NYSE:MAX opened at $38.67 on Friday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $70.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.21.

In other MediaAlpha news, insider Steven Yi sold 841,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $37,564,150.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,224.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 1,860,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $85,592,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,758,801 shares of company stock worth $125,665,485.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

