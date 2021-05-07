Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $35.36 Million Stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,162,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 460,990 shares during the period. The Simply Good Foods accounts for approximately 1.2% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 1.21% of The Simply Good Foods worth $35,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $1,165,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 10,041 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,073,000 after acquiring an additional 648,878 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 839,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,334,000 after acquiring an additional 445,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Simply Good Foods stock opened at $34.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.39 and a 200 day moving average of $28.04. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $35.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 55.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $230.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson lowered shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.71.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

