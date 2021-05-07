Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $55.26 Million Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 242,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the quarter. Churchill Downs accounts for about 1.8% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.63% of Churchill Downs worth $55,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total transaction of $90,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,951 shares in the company, valued at $6,978,521.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.67.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $199.85 on Friday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $94.03 and a one year high of $258.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.15 and its 200-day moving average is $206.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

