Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Increases Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 5,046.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 801,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 786,047 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.67% of Cinemark worth $16,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1,456.4% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 7,212,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 6,749,100 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 10,427.2% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,656,000 after buying an additional 3,280,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,030,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,778,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cinemark by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,180,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,561,000 after acquiring an additional 250,525 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNK shares. MKM Partners cut Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cinemark from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Shares of CNK opened at $20.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.35. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.61.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.03 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $299,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,128,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

