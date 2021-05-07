Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Increases Holdings in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 53.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 469,951 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,344 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Bancshares comprises 1.1% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 1.10% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $32,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOB. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 379,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,016,000 after buying an additional 162,605 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 10.5% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 43.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $651,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,562,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LOB opened at $65.90 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $72.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.11%. Research analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upped their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

