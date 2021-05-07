Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Increases Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,954 shares during the quarter. Onto Innovation makes up 1.1% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 1.04% of Onto Innovation worth $33,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

NYSE ONTO opened at $64.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.16 and a beta of 1.28. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $72.55.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ONTO shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.20.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 145,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $8,837,760.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 284,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,315,100.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 41,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,481,795.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 446,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,522,830.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 234,790 shares of company stock worth $14,690,802. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.