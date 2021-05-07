Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Makes New $14.38 Million Investment in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 648,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,376,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.29% of Petco Health and Wellness as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth approximately $3,473,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth approximately $14,311,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $23.85 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day moving average of $55.10.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WOOF shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Petco Health and Wellness Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF).

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.