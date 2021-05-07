Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Makes New $25.07 Million Investment in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 251,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,074,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.69% of Reata Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $11,462,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $93.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.55. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.17 and a 1-year high of $186.82.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,340.72% and a negative return on equity of 163.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.13.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

