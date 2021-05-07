Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Purchases 90,500 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,500 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.73% of Super Micro Computer worth $14,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 474.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Shares of SMCI opened at $36.17 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $40.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 12.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 10,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $402,844.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,648,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,153,967.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 7,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total value of $315,611.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,195 shares in the company, valued at $6,342,120.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,509 shares of company stock worth $8,900,715 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

Further Reading: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.