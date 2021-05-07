Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Raises Holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,351 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.60% of Arvinas worth $19,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 17,017 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,548,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,671,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,577,000. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Arvinas alerts:

In other Arvinas news, insider Ian Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $1,670,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,645 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,522.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total value of $1,547,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,021.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,189 shares of company stock valued at $10,845,877. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ARVN shares. Truist started coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $63.15 on Friday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $92.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 2.14.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.