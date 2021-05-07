Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Raises Holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 81.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 556,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 249,877 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 1.16% of Cohu worth $23,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 92,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COHU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

In related news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 387,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,578,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,000. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU opened at $37.76 on Friday. Cohu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.02 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

