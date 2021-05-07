Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Raises Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 92.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 187,410 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.50% of FormFactor worth $17,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 379.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

In related news, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $877,500.00. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,156,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,777,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FORM opened at $38.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.35. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.37 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FORM. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.11.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.