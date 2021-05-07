Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Raises Holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 660,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,247 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.75% of Repay worth $15,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 94,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

RPAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Repay in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Repay in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Repay stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. Repay Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.73 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -62.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Repay had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $233,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 179,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $468,800 in the last three months. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

