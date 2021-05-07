Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Raises Stock Position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 559,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,977 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.41% of Covetrus worth $16,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVET. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Covetrus by 2.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 534,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,006,000 after acquiring an additional 11,506 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 340.2% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 49,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 1st quarter valued at $1,552,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 326.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 42,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Covetrus news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,556 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $213,017.04. Also, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $44,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,917.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,401 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Covetrus stock opened at $30.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.68, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.05. Covetrus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $40.78.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVET shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

