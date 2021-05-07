Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Reduces Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reduced its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,189,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,305 shares during the quarter. NeoGenomics accounts for 1.9% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 1.02% of NeoGenomics worth $57,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist began coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.05.

Shares of NEO opened at $42.06 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,401.53 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.54.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

