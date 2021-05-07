Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Reduces Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust cut its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,372 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 1.13% of Addus HomeCare worth $18,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 13.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 4.5% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 3.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 10.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter valued at $288,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

In related news, EVP Laurie Manning sold 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $105,570.00. Also, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $53,500.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,122.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,432 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,818. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $94.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.24. Addus HomeCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $129.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.