Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 150,508 Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust cut its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,508 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.38% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $17,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,360,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,967,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 832,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,452,000 after purchasing an additional 200,564 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $514,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

TPTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Turning Point Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $64.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.19. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.56 and a 12 month high of $141.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 1.23.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.15). Research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Siegfried Reich sold 35,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,734,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 25,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.68, for a total transaction of $3,559,360.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,457,282.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,593 shares of company stock worth $11,383,968. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

