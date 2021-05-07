Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 195,489 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust cut its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 195,489 shares during the period. Chegg accounts for 1.5% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.38% of Chegg worth $46,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,985,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,444,002,000 after buying an additional 249,377 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Chegg by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,472,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,969,000 after acquiring an additional 466,328 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,422,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,854,000 after purchasing an additional 103,271 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,568,000 after acquiring an additional 431,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chegg in the 4th quarter worth $113,733,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.22.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $29,865,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,607,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,985,809.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $1,789,834.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,542,275.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 465,668 shares of company stock worth $45,003,983. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CHGG opened at $84.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.74. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.85 and a 52-week high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

