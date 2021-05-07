Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 444,200 Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,401,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444,200 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 1.10% of Organogenesis worth $25,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Organogenesis by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Organogenesis by 329.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 754.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORGO opened at $20.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day moving average is $11.61. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -344.17 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $106.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.30 million. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.

In other news, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,594,976 shares in the company, valued at $222,933,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 16,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $214,119.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,845 shares in the company, valued at $3,159,108.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 397,196 shares of company stock worth $3,281,101 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

ORGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

