Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Takes $14.38 Million Position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 648,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,376,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.29% of Petco Health and Wellness at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at $14,311,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $3,473,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.10. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $31.08.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

WOOF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

