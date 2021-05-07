Empire Life Investments Inc. Acquires 977 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,269,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,607,000 after buying an additional 120,130 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,021,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,478,000 after purchasing an additional 232,816 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 569,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,318,000 after buying an additional 31,953 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 437,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,817,000 after buying an additional 39,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 424,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,460,000 after buying an additional 18,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JKHY. Compass Point upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.78.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $158.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.60 and a 200-day moving average of $155.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.65 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

