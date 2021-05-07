Empire Life Investments Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Empire Life Investments Inc. lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,544,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,110,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,742,000 after acquiring an additional 255,975 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 53,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 317,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,947,000 after purchasing an additional 90,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMTM opened at $39.14 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $28.04 and a 12 month high of $40.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.37.

