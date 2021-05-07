Empire Life Investments Inc. Has $1.35 Million Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,962 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 334.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,904,000 after acquiring an additional 397,729 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $133,527,000. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,391,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,959,000 after purchasing an additional 306,306 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 581,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,635,000 after buying an additional 172,329 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 587.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,380,000 after buying an additional 146,513 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANSS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.33.

ANSYS stock opened at $332.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $355.53 and its 200-day moving average is $350.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 75.26 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.53 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. As a group, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total value of $2,179,036.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,895,576.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total transaction of $1,318,616.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,346,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock worth $7,221,645 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

