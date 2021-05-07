Empire Life Investments Inc. Purchases 875 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Albemarle by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,047,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,049,000 after acquiring an additional 201,616 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 3.4% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its position in Albemarle by 108.7% during the first quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 31,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 16,331 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 1,204.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle stock opened at $152.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $56.17 and a 1-year high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 25.83%.

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Vertical Research raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.54.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $234,066.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,220.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

