Empty Set Dollar 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $156,968.00 (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $66.11 million and approximately $156,968.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar launched on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

