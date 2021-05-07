EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) Shares Up 5.3%

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSE:EMX) shares shot up 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.67 and last traded at $3.60. 390,194 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 245,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.15. The company has a market cap of $306.79 million, a PE ratio of -72.00 and a beta of 1.20.

EMX Royalty Company Profile (NYSE:EMX)

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as Sweden and Norway.

