Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 472,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 37,733 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $17,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,011,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,281,000 after acquiring an additional 21,074 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 23,351 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $1,024,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in Enbridge by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 59,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENB. CIBC cut their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities increased their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

ENB stock opened at $39.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.04, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $40.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.6778 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.50%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

