Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.90 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 85.80% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Endo International updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.950-2.300 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.95-2.30 EPS.

NASDAQ ENDP traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.63. 3,918,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,843,870. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average is $6.74. Endo International has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Endo International alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ENDP. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Endo International in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Endo International from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Endo International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.64.

In related news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $149,558.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.