Enel SpA (BIT:ENEL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Enel SpA (BIT:ENEL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €9.70 ($11.41).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.40 ($11.06) price objective on shares of Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €10.10 ($11.88) price target on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Enel has a twelve month low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a twelve month high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

