Energi (NRG) Price Tops $3.26 on Exchanges

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 6th. Energi has a market capitalization of $132.29 million and $4.39 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.26 or 0.00005875 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Energi has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00067418 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.86 or 0.00338457 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000692 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009175 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00030524 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00010881 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 40,566,495 coins. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

