Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Sets New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 435848 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.07%.

ET has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.73.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,769,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869,487 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.2% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 26,072,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $200,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,309 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,556,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,342,000 after purchasing an additional 267,068 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 5,030,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,091,000 after purchasing an additional 779,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 27.9% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 4,368,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,552,000 after purchasing an additional 952,957 shares in the last quarter. 36.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of -92.00 and a beta of 2.54.

About Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.