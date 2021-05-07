Energycoin 1-Day Volume Hits $2.00 (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. Over the last week, Energycoin has traded down 42.9% against the US dollar. One Energycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Energycoin has a market capitalization of $152,142.70 and $2.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00060509 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 71.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00056922 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00016804 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002876 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006590 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006058 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Energycoin Profile

ENRG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

