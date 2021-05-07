ENI (NYSE:E) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.24

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.24 and last traded at $25.20, with a volume of 3125 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.05.

A number of research firms have recently commented on E. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.06.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.24 billion for the quarter. ENI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Eni S.p.A. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.5813 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is 20.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of E. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in ENI by 502.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ENI during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in ENI during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in ENI by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in ENI during the third quarter valued at $186,000.

ENI Company Profile (NYSE:E)

