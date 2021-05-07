Ennismore Fund Management Ltd Purchases New Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Ennismore Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 85,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,080,000. The Kroger makes up about 4.3% of Ennismore Fund Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in The Kroger by 15.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,886,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,871,000 after acquiring an additional 528,630 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in The Kroger by 9.0% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in The Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Kroger by 4.9% in the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter worth about $219,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America cut The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays cut The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.11.

In other news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $453,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,267.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,243 shares in the company, valued at $8,756,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 84,730 shares of company stock worth $3,089,241 over the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KR traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,594,295. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

