Enservco (ENSV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.39 million during the quarter.

ENSV opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Enservco has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.68.

ENSV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Enservco in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on Enservco from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

About Enservco

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

