Enservco (ENSV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.39 million during the quarter.

ENSV opened at $1.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.68. The company has a market cap of $13.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.99. Enservco has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENSV shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Enservco in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Enservco from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

About Enservco

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

