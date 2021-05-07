EnterCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $28.00 (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 36.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. EnterCoin has a total market capitalization of $122,194.53 and $28.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EnterCoin has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EnterCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.29 or 0.00086610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00020424 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00063942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.08 or 0.00783787 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.21 or 0.00101977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,063.11 or 0.08720288 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00046777 BTC.

About EnterCoin

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

