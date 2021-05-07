Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 5.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Entergy by 801.8% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Vertical Research upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entergy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.73.

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,760,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,941 shares of company stock worth $2,149,838 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ETR opened at $107.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $113.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.44.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 70.37%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

