Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Director Sells $47,412.44 in Stock

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Director Ken S. Ansin sold 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $47,412.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,204.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

EBTC traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.10. 24,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.50. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.27 and a 52-week high of $36.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 305.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,242 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services. The company offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

