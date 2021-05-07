Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Director Sells $92,598.64 in Stock

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Director Ken S. Ansin sold 2,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $92,598.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,084.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:EBTC traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,100. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.27 and a 1 year high of $36.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.51 and a 200-day moving average of $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.68 million, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 516,758 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,204,000 after acquiring an additional 36,671 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA raised its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 55,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,059 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 7,865 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,348 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 252.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,968 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 20,030 shares in the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services. The company offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

